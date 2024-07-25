'$1 Trillion Rout'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
New home sales declined by 0.6% in June, the second straight month of a decline and the slowest rate since last November.
More than 10% of Cuba’s population left the island between 2022 and 2023.
Foxconn will spend one billion yuan ($137.5 million) to construct a new business headquarters in Zhengzhou, China.
