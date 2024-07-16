'$45 Million a Month'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The U.S. has about as many reporters and editors as it did three decades ago.
BlackRock’s assets hit an all-time high of $10.6 trillion.
Kroger and Albertsons have identified 579 locations that they plan to sell as part of their merger effort.
Thank you for subscribing. Know someone who should check out the newsletter? Let…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.