'AI Race'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Bill Gates believes the chance of a pandemic in the next four years is between 10% and 15% and that the world is not prepared for it.
Netanyahu aiming to meet Trump at White House next week in first visit by foreign leader.
Google says it will change Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ in Maps app after government updates.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.