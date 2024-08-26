'Automated Scoring Engine'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has raised $540 million in the one month since President Biden quit the race.
About one-third of Americans see COVID “as a threat to their health, but the summertime wave of infections hasn’t changed the widespread belief that the virus is no worse than seasonal flu.”
The jersey Babe …
