'Backlash & Buyouts'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
U.S. consumer confidence declined for a second straight month in January in the Conference Board survey, falling to 104.1 from an upwardly revised 109.5 in December.
Meta has been offering creators as much as $300,000 over six months to post short-form videos to Instagram instead of TikTok.
Utah students barred from bringi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.