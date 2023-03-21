'Best Friend'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Bush doesn’t second-guess himself on Iraq. Even if everyone else does. 20 years later, veterans are reflecting on their service and remembering fallen comrades. Iraqis are talking about how their country has changed and how it has not. American lawmakers are debating whether to finally repeal the legislation authorizing…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.