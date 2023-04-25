'Blindsided'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Tucker Carlson was blindsided by Fox News firing: On Monday morning, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott called Carlson and informed him he was being taken off the air, and his Fox News email account was shut off. According to a source briefed on the conversation, Carlson was stunned by his sudden ouster from his 8 p.m. show. Ca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.