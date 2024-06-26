'Bold Bet'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index decreased in June to 100.4 from a downwardly revised 101.3 reading in May.
Amazon says Prime Day will be July 16 and 17 this year.
A private museum in Australia has moved several Picassos to a restroom.
