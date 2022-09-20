'Book Bans'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Amazon, Pfizer, Other Big U.S. Companies Pledge to Hire Refugees, the WSJ reports: “The commitments to hire more than 20,000 refugees over the next three years are an effort to help integrate a recent wave of Afghans and Ukrainians.”
Four-day working week backed by 86% of trial companies.
Texas has banned more books than…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.