'Border Chaos'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
What is the debt ceiling and how does it work? The U.S. routinely spends more money than it collects in revenue. These shortfalls are called deficits. To cover these deficits the Treasury Department borrows money by issuing new debt in the form of government securities. This debt is like a loan: Investors trade cash for…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.