Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
Brian Abrams: Understanding Obama
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -34:08
-34:08

Brian Abrams: Understanding Obama

Jul 13, 2018
Share

It feels like a lifetime ago, I know. But so much of what’s happening today – the divides, anger, insults, policy realities – have emerged as a reaction to the Obama years. To understand today, it helps to understand what came before.

Brian Abrams makes an important contribution to the process. Abrams specializes in oral histories – talking with key players and letting their words, almost exclusively, tell the story.

Done well, this approachthoughtful narrative. That’s exactly what Abrams did his new book “Obama: An Oral History.”

It’s a rare opportunity to relive and understand the Obama years, from the inside. Brian talked with many of the key players, Democrats and Republicans. He joined me for a terrific conversation – just what you’d expect from a great storyteller. I think you’ll like it.

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
What you need to hear: Engaging conversations on today’s most compelling ideas, trends & news
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Dan Perry: Israel, Hamas, and The Big Picture
Ben Rhodes: After the Fall
Jonathan Karl: Front Row at the Trump Show (Live Event)
Mayor Noam Bramson: From Patient Zero to New York as Epicenter
Rep. Steve Israel: Running for President in Time of Coronavirus
Rick Hasen: Can America Run a Fair Election?
Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: Revisiting “How Democracies Die”
Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig: A Very Stable Genius