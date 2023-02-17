California Leavin’
What You Need To Know
Today at 5 am ET, you received my subscriber-only podcast Trial Balloon.
Today’s episode: ‘How Chatbots May Disrupt the 2024 Election’ — Taegan Goddard and I predict that Generative AI -- as seen through ChatGPT -- will play a big role in the 2024 election cycle. We also discuss how Republicans are starting to attack Transportation Secretary Pete Buttig…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.