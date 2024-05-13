'Canadian Wildfires'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The Dresden Peace Prize has been posthumously awarded to Alexei Navalny.
Huy Fong Foods has halted production of Sriracha until September.
Sherpa Kami Rita has climbed Mount Everest for the 29th time, extending his record over Pasang Dawa, another still-active sherpa who has made the ascent 27 times.
