'Cheap Lumber'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
One-third of millennials and more than 60% of Gen Z rely on their parents for at least some financial support.
The TSA expects to screen more than 32 million travelers this week.
The first official animated series on X is an “anti-woke sitcom” that featured a cameo from Elon Musk in its first episode.
Thank you for subscri…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.