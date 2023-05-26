'Getting Closer'
What You Need To Know
Today at 5 am ET, you received my subscriber-only podcast Trial Balloon.
Today’s episode: DeSantis Debacle — Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign launch on Twitter Spaces had all the appeal of a glitchy conference call. And the debt ceiling looms.
The best way to listen is through your podcast app — episodes will automatically download there every Friday:
Go …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.