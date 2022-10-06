'Collision Course'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
World trade in goods is projected to slow sharply next year under the weight of high energy prices, rising interest rates and war-related disruptions, raising the risk of a global recession, according to a new WTO forecast.
The Biden administration is preparing to scale down sanctions on Venezuela’s authoritarian regime…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.