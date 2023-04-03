'Collision Course'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Silicon Valley Bank’s risk model flashed red. So its executives changed it, the WaPo reports: “The episode shows that executives knew early on that higher interest rates could jeopardize the bank’s future earnings. Instead of shifting course to mitigate that risk, they doubled down on a strategy to deliver near-term pro…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.