'Counter Offensive'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
US business optimism in China tumbles to an all-time low, with zero-Covid and geopolitical tension top concerns.
Fixed mortgage rates will fall to 4.5% in 2023, Fannie Mae estimates.
More Americans have smoked pot than cigarettes.
Thank you for subscribing. Know someone who should check out the newsletter? Let them!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.