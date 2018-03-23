Chris Riback's Newsletter
David Wasserman: The House Outlook for 2018
David Wasserman: The House Outlook for 2018

Mar 23, 2018
For the last several weeks, regular listeners will know that I’ve been pretty focused on the state of our democracy. We all need to pay attention. 

At the heart of democracy, of course, is elections… and so today we get to focus on the politics and probabilities and look ahead to the big vote this fall: The midterm elections.

Midterms always have a story to tell, of course, and most frequently though not always, it’s not a good one for the party in power. This year, with the early indicators -- special elections, Presidential approval ratings and generic ballots – pointing to Democrats’ strength, we wanted to find out: How likely is that Blue Wave  to becoming reality.

Specifically, can Democrats really flip the House?

And if you want to talk about district by district voting for the U.S. House of Representatives, it’s hard to find anyone better or more plugged in than David Wasserman, U.S. House editor for Cook Political Report.

