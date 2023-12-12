'Deferred Money'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The number of researchers publishing more than 60 papers per year has nearly quadrupled over the past decade, raising concerns about their methods and accuracy.
The Louvre is raising its basic ticket price by about 30%.
Some people are using AI chatbots to talk to the dead.
