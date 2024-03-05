‘Doomsday Futurology’
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The Nikkei closed above 40,000 on Monday.
India’s official poverty rate is below five percent for the first time.
A “Star Trek: TNG” episode in which Data made a passing reference to “the Irish unification of 2024” was shelved in the UK for years.
