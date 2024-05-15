'Fake Science'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
The “F-word” is in an official White House transcript for the first time.
The Dublin Portal, a video art installation allowing Dubliners to peer into New York and New Yorkers to look back, has been beset by “inappropriate behavior.”
Archaeologists have discovered a mysterious L-shaped structure near the pyramids at Giza t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.