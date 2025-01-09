'Fire Damage'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
President Biden said in an interview that he thinks he could have won re-election but conceded that he might not have been fit to serve out a second term.
U.S. private-sector employment rose by 122,000 in December, the least in four months, following a 146,000 increase in November.
The share of U.S. adults who are not livi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.