ICYMI: A plug for the home team — check out our new podcast Trial Balloon. You received the private link for paid subscribers on Friday at 5 am ET.

This week’s episode: ‘Can Anyone Beat Trump for the GOP Nomination?’: As the indictments pile up for Trump, we discuss the possible alternatives for the Republican presidential nomination.

1× 0:00 -17:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The best way to lis…