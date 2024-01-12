Today at 5 am ET, you received my subscriber-only podcast Trial Balloon.

Today’s episode: Ice Cold Iowa: Iowa will be frigid on caucus night. Liz Cheney predicts the end of the GOP. Mike Johnson vs. a head of lettuce.

1× 0:00 -20:18

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The best way to listen is through your podcast app — episodes will automatically download there every Friday: