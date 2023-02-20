'Global Rift'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
China’s potential support for Russia could lead to global rift. There is no doubt that China’s entry into the war in that manner would transform the nature of the conflict, turning it into an epochal struggle involving all three of the world’s largest superpowers and their partners on opposing sides: Russia, China, Iran…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.