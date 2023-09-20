'Gut-Check Moment'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Climate progress at big companies “is hitting a wall” as major players “have overpromised and underdelivered because of higher costs, slow advances in technology and political pressure.”
With Europe moving away from Russian energy, “once-obscure corners of the energy world, from offshore Congo to Azerbaijan, are booming.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Chris Riback's Newsletterto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.