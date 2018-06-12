Chris Riback's Newsletter
Harry Litman: Does President Trump Think He's a King?
Harry Litman: Does President Trump Think He's a King?

Jun 12, 2018
Does President Trump think he’s a king?

That was the provocative headline to a recent piece by Harry Litman, a former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant U.S. Attorney General. Litman made his argument after reviewing the legal arguments made in that confidential 20-page memo sent by President Trump’s lawyers to the special counsel, Robert Mueller.

I wanted to talk with Litman for many reasons, not least of which: He’s a Constitutional Law expert. We discussed other major legal questions, including Paul Manafort, leaks, and whether a president can pardon himself.

