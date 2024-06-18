'Heat, Humidity, Fire'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
One in five Americans are currently under heat alerts, with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees in many parts of the country this week.
McDonald’s is ending a two-year test of AI-based drive-thru service.
Google and Microsoft chatbots still refuse to say who won the 2020 presidential election.
Thank you for subscribin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.