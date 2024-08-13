'High Alert'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
CEO Brian Moynihan says Bank of America no longer believes that a recession is imminent.
New U.S. homes are selling for $3.50 less per square foot than old ones, the widest gap since at least 2018.
Researchers in Spain say that recently discovered lost islands that sank into the ocean millions of years ago may have prompt…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.