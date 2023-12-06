'High Heat'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
A $7.5 billion federal program to install tens of thousands of electric vehicle chargers across the U.S. has yet to install a single charger.
Vice President Harris has now cast more tie-breaking Senate votes than any of her predecessors since John C. Calhoun, who left office in 1832.
The number of Americans between 18 and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.