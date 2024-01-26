'Hold The Line'
What You Need To Know
Today at 5 am ET, you received my subscriber-only podcast Trial Balloon.
Today’s episode: ‘Emasculation & Humiliation’: Should Nikki Haley stay in the GOP presidential race and risk humiliation? Will there be presidential debates this year? Did Ron DeSantis win the emasculation primary?
The best way to listen is through your podcast app — episodes will a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.