Today at 5 am ET, you received my subscriber-only podcast Trial Balloon.

Today’s episode: ‘Emasculation & Humiliation’: Should Nikki Haley stay in the GOP presidential race and risk humiliation? Will there be presidential debates this year? Did Ron DeSantis win the emasculation primary?

1× 0:00 -19:53

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The best way to listen is through your podcast app — episodes will a…