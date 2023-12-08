'Housing Costs'
What You Need To Know
Today at 5 am ET, you received my subscriber-only podcast Trial Balloon.
Today’s episode: A Dictator for 'Just One Day’: The House GOP's majority shrinks further. Donald Trump knew exactly what he was saying. Nikki Haley is number two.
The best way to listen is through your podcast app — episodes will automatically download there every Friday:
Go to your …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.