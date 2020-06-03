Founding Member Rate: Like the newsletter? During this trial period, you get 50% off the regular cost. Continued thanks to everyone who already has done so!

The World

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said he does not support the use of active-duty military forces — nor invoking the Insurrection Act — in quelling countrywide unrest, as mass demonstrations across the U.S. gave way to a night of relative calm, in contrast with the destruction of recent nights. (Washington Post, Wall Street Journal)

The Insurrection Act was originally signed by Thomas Jefferson and amended over the years. It states: “Whenever there is an insurrection in any State against its government, the President may, upon the request of its legislature or of its governor if the legislature cannot be convened,” send in military troops. In case governors don’t comply with Trump’s demands, one provision of the law, passed in 1956, gives him the power to act unilaterally. (Washington Post)

The scene of mayhem that preceded President Trump’s walk across Lafayette Square on Monday may be remembered as one of his presidency’s defining moments. Former President George W. Bush said “The only way to see ourselves in a true light is to listen to the voices of so many who are hurting and grieving. Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America — or how it becomes a better place.” Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to speak live today at 5 pm ET. (New York Times, Bush Center, Obama Organization)

British prime minister Boris Johnson described George Floyd’s death as “appalling” and “inexcusable,” but also cautioned protests to stay “lawful and reasonable.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused for 21 uncomfortable, televised seconds before saying: “We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States.” (The Guardian, New York Times)

The DEA has been granted sweeping new authority to “conduct covert surveillance” and collect intelligence on people participating in the protests. (BuzzFeed News)

Half of the nation’s registered voters said race relations will be a factor in their vote for president this year. (Monmouth Poll)

In Ferguson, MO, Ella Jones was elected as the city’s first African American and first woman mayor. In Iowa, Republican voters ousted U.S. Rep. Steve King. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Des Moines Register)

President Trump said he is moving the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, hours after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said he couldn’t guarantee that the August event would be at full capacity due to the coronavirus. (Charlotte Observer)

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist and the architect of its light-touch approach to the coronavirus acknowledged that the country had too many deaths and should have done more to curb the virus spread. (The Guardian)

Economy

U.S. private payrolls fell less than expected in May, suggesting layoffs were abating as businesses reopen. Meanwhile, Moody’s Analytics economist Mark Zandi said there are signs that the worst of the jobs crisis is over, as is the steep recession. (Reuters, CNBC)

The U.S. yield curve steepened as 30-year Treasury falls from favour and yields reached their highest levels since March. This follows increased borrowing required to fund a massive economic stimulus and signs of the Fed’s shifting policy. (Financial Times)

Wall Street strategists say dollar could be set for ‘dramatic’ falls, as the U.S. currency has dipped to nearly three-month lows against its peers over past week. (Financial Times)

A top HSBC executive signed a petition supporting China’s move to impose security legislation on Hong Kong, putting the bank squarely on the side of Beijing. Standard Chartered said it believes China’s national security law can help “maintain the long term stability of Hong Kong.” (Wall Street Journal, Reuters)

AMC Theaters has “substantial doubt” it can stay in business. (New York Times)

Technology

Zoom reported revenue growth of 169% from the previous year, and nearly doubled its revenue guidance for the full year. (CNBC)

In an internal video call with Facebook employees obtained by Recode, CEO Mark Zuckerberg doubled down on his controversial decision to take no action on last week’s post from President Trump. Meanwhile, Snapchat will no longer promote President Trump's account on its "Discover" page of curated content. (Recode, Axios)

Uber’s grocery-delivery expansion plans face questions as chains rebel. Uber also faces legal challenges in California over its handling of drivers. (The Information)

Google pulls ‘Remove China Apps’ from Play store: The top trending app in India was downloaded more than 5 million times since late May and enabled users to detect and easily delete Chinese-developed apps. (TechCrunch)

The White House took a step towards retaliating against other country’s taxes on tech giants, opening a trade investigation into countries’ plans to make companies pay more. (The Daily Telegraph)

Smart Links

What is the U.S. Entity List? (The Wire China)

Ancient DNA offers clues to physical origins of Dead Sea Scrolls. (National Geographic)

Dozens of mammoths under new airport. (Smithsonian)

Genetic analysis: Populations started mixing 8,500 years ago — before cities began to rise. (Harvard Gazette)

Voting data traded on dark web. (New Scientist)

SpaceX launch puts spotlight on space startups. (The Information)

How Pentagon hand-me-downs helped militarize police. (Wired)

Good News

5 minutes that will make you love the cello. Yo-Yo Ma, John Williams, Andrew Lloyd Webber and others pick the music that moves them. Listen to their choices. (New York Times)

The National Museum of African American History and Culture released “Talking About Race,” a Web-based initiative that uses videos, role-playing exercises and question-based activities to explore the origins and definitions of race and identity. Built on the museum’s long-standing educational work, the project was released Sunday to respond to the current crisis. (Washington Post)

Did you like the newsletter? Why not subscribe now?