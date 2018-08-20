Jason Kander: Lessons In Everyday Courage

Jason Kander has a lot going on.
To begin, he’s running for mayor of Kansas City. For most of us, that would be a full-time job. But as you’ll hear, Jason Kander is most definitely not the rest of us.
It’s not just that he can rebuild a combat weapon while blindfolded, as he proved in a 2016 political ad.
It’s also not simply that in reaction to 9/11, he did what only a few other brave and patriotic people did – volunteered for US military service and got himself sent to Afghanistan.
It’s not even the crazy volume of meaningful activity he sustains simultaneously — in addition to the Kansas City race, he started Let America Vote, a PAC that aims to end voter suppression across the U.S.; he hosts Majority 54, the Crooked Media-backed podcast that debuted at No. 1 when it launched last November; and now he’s written a new book, Outside the Wire: Ten Lessons I’ve Learned in Everyday Courage. As you’ll hear, the book is less about life lessors and more of a call to arms.
Beyond that, what sets Jason apart — he connects with people. All kinds of people — including, as he describes in our conversation, ones who don’t agree with him on all the issues. Listen to Jason now… It surely won’t be the last you hear from him.
