John Della Volpe, Harvard Institute of Politics

With key Senate battles in multiple states, and both parties looking to build 2016 momentum, for Midterms this year, the old line is true: Every vote will count.So here’s some bad news for candidates who might be depending on young voters for victory: Don’t count on it.A prediction of low voter turnout is just one finding from the always revealing Millennials Poll from Harvard’s Institute of Politics at the Kennedy School of Government. Why might Millennials stay away? What’s their view of Obama? And who’s more enthusiastic – young Republicans or Democrats?The results might surprise you, which is why John Della Volpe is here to help us understand. John is the Institute of Politics’ Director of Polling, and he oversaw the Millennials survey. He’s also Founder and CEO of Social Sphere, where he helps direct polling for Politico among other duties, and finally he’s an Eisenhower Fellow and father of 3 Millennials, so we know he knows what he’s talking about.