Jon Ralston, Ralston Reports

As the battle for US Senate control continues to dominate Midterms 2014, perhaps the most influential and controversial senator in the process is not even running.It’s hardly an exaggeration that Majority Leader Harry Reid is the key Senate player in the races – spoken and unspoken. Whether it’s a Republican candidate running against his name or a Democrat benefitting from Reid’s Senate Majority PAC, he seems to be everywhere.So how much power does Harry Reid have? He’s not known as a great campaigner, and after barely holding on to his seat in 2010, how much confidence can he have going forward? And what about race for Nevada Governor, which might be less about the governor’s mansion and more about setting up Reid’s next major challenge. After all, Reid’s reelection campaigns have been no sure bet.The closest thing to a sure bet in Nevada is a political report from Jon Ralston, creator of the eponymously named Ralston Reports, which is both his nightly television political show that runs on all three of the state’s NBC affiliates, as well as the name of his website. He also publishes the premium newsletter, RalstonFlash. Jon has covered politics in the Silver State for more than 25 years; Politico named him one of the top 50 politicos.