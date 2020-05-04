Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
Jonathan Karl: Front Row at the Trump Show (Live Event)
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -58:17
-58:17

Jonathan Karl: Front Row at the Trump Show (Live Event)

May 04, 2020
Share

This is a special live Zoom edition of Chris Riback’s Conversations, the first in our new series of political book conversations sponsored by Cornell’s Institute of Politics & Global Affairs.

What does it mean for democracy when the President attacks the free press as fake news? How should journalists balance the need to avoid becoming the “opposition party,” as Steve Bannon described them, while also standing up when individual reporters – frequently women, frequently minorities – are publicly ridiculed?

Jonathan Karl is ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent. Jon’s also President of the White House Correspondents’ Association and author of the new New York Times Best seller: “Front Row at the Trump Show”

As Karl writes: “Our democracy is built on trust…. That’s why I fear President Trump’s war on truth may do lasting damage to American Democracy.”

Chris Riback's Newsletter
Chris Riback's Conversations
What you need to hear: Engaging conversations on today’s most compelling ideas, trends & news
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Dan Perry: Israel, Hamas, and The Big Picture
Ben Rhodes: After the Fall
Mayor Noam Bramson: From Patient Zero to New York as Epicenter
Rep. Steve Israel: Running for President in Time of Coronavirus
Rick Hasen: Can America Run a Fair Election?
Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt: Revisiting “How Democracies Die”
Philip Rucker & Carol Leonnig: A Very Stable Genius