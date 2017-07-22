Joshua Green: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency

If you’re going to read one book on politics this summer vacation, the word is out: Devil’s Bargain – Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency is the one.

The book is by Josh Green, Senior National Correspondent for Bloomberg Businessweek, and if you believe what Politico reports, the book has President Trump livid.

To be clear, as you’ll hear, Josh is just fine with that.

You’ll love this conversation. Josh is a great storyteller and a funny guy – Back stories on Steve Bannon, the Trump campaign, Jeff Sessions, Rebekah Mercer. We talked about all of them.

And one last word about the conversation – when I caught Josh, he was on a cell phone in a Washington D.C. area garage, so the audio is mostly good, but the content is excellent. I forgot to ask Josh if he was in the garage meeting a new Deep Throat.