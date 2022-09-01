'Life Expectancy'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Ocean heat content, global sea levels and greenhouse gas concentrations all reached record highs in 2021, according to the State of the Climate report.
Nearly half of British children now grow up outside the traditional two-parent household, according to a report on the make-up of the modern family.
US life expectancy h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.