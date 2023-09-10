ICYMI: A plug for the home team — check out our new podcast Trial Balloon. You received the private link for paid subscribers on Friday at 5 am ET.

This week’s episode: ‘About Those Polls’: It's too early for Democrats to worry about Biden.

1× 0:00 -27:16

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The best way to listen is through your podcast app — episodes will automatically download there every Friday: