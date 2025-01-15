I will host a live video conversation with Dan Perry on the Israel-Hamas agreement today at 5:30 pm ET.

About Dan Perry: As regular CRN readers and listeners know, among other roles, Dan led the Associated Press coverage of Israel and the Middle East — from Pakistan through north Africa — for much of the 2010s, and before that he led AP in Europe and Africa. Today Dan lives in Tel Aviv and writes the excellent Substack “Ask Questions Later”. His columns appear in Newsweek and The Forward, among other places. He appears frequently on both Al Jazeera and the Israel-based i24 global television network.

I first met Dan Perry in Romania 1990. He was the AP Bureau Chief, and I was freelancing for the summer. There’s no one I’ve met who better understands collectively Israel, the Middle East, and the U.S.

How to watch: Download and open the Substack app to watch there at 5:30 pm ET. You may also receive a Substack email alerting you the video is live.

Note: This will be my first live video stream on Substack. Glitches may occur! Apologies in advance…