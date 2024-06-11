'Major Dice Roll'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Twice as many Joe Biden supporters say they will vote to re-elect him because they oppose Donald Trump (54%) as say their vote is because they like Biden (27%).
Nearly three out of four Filipinos support military action against China to resolve territorial disputes.
Carbon dioxide is accumulating in the atmosphere faster …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.