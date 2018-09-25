Major Garrett: What’s It Like to Cover the Trump White House

Think your life is crazy? How’d you like to be a White House correspondent with Donald Trump in the Oval Office?



After all, if your daily schedule doesn’t get turned around multiple times, you always could get cursed or threatened at a campaign rally.



In fact, just 60 minutes before my conversation with CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett began, news broke that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had resigned. Or was fired. Either way, he was gone. Then, 20 minutes after the recording, Rosenstein was back – and meeting with Trump later in the week to figure things out.



It’s a perfect example of what Major means and writes about in his terrific book “Mr. Trump's Wild Ride: The Thrills, Chills, Screams, and Occasional Blackouts of an Extraordinary Presidency.”



The book itself is a great ride: Major is a professional storyteller. And as you’ll hear, he brings new details and drama to the events we all lived through. He brings the reality show to life: What’s it really like to cover Donald Trump?