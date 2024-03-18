'March Madness'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
President Biden’s re-election campaign had $155 million on hand at the end of February — more than four times what Donald Trump had at the end of January. (Trump’s February total has not yet been released.)
Residents of 38 states and the District of Columbia can bet on the NCAA’s March Madness tournament. Six years ago, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.