'Maximum Embarrassment'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Parisians voted to triple parking charges for out-of-town SUV drivers.
IBM had the most AI-related U.S. patent applications over the last five years.
A scammer stole $25.6 million from a Hong Kong-based company by creating deepfakes of company leaders authorizing a transfer of funds.
