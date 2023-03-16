‘Missing Uranium’
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
U.N. nuclear watchdog inspectors have found that roughly 2.5 tons of natural uranium have gone missing from a Libyan site that is not under government control, the watchdog told member states in a statement seen by Reuters.
Warning of civil war, Israel President Isaac Herzog unveiled a framework for judicial reform — an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.