'Mounting Discontent'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Sales of new homes in the U.S. increased 8.8% to a 693,000 annual pace in March, the fastest since September.
Apple has announced an online new product event for May 7.
A lost Johnny Cash album recorded in 1993 will be released this summer.
