'NATO Defense'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
Just 30% of Gen Z adults say they actively follow current events, compared with 55% of adults overall.
The average ice cover over the Great Lakes was just six percent in January, one of the least icy Januarys since record-keeping began.
Norway’s sovereign wealth fund lost about $92 million due to a spreadsheet error.
Thank…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Chris Riback's Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.