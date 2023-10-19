'Old, Dear Friends'
What You Need To Know
Today’s posts that caught my eye:
While 94% of white patients believed to be eligible for the HIV preventive medication PrEP were prescribed the treatment last year, less than 13% of Black patients were.
Two-thirds of Americans say the war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting, a sentiment shared equally strongly by Democrats and Republicans.
United Airli…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Chris Riback's Newsletterto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.